Colony Group LLC Sells 15,556 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $57.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

