Colony Group LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $132.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.26 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

