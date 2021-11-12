Colony Group LLC Sells 3,902 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $329.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $345.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.