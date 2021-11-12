Colony Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $543.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $549.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.86. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,875. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

