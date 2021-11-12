Colony Group LLC Sells 6,281 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $264.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

