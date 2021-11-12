Colony Group LLC Sells 836 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

