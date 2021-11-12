Colony Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,545,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000.

MCHI stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

