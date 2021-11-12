Colony Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.