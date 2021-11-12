Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of CIT Group worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

