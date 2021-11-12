Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $245.23 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

