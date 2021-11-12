Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

