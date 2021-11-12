Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.02% of Columbia Sportswear worth $131,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

