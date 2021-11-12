Comerica Bank Acquires 4,125 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Signature Bank worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $315.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.23. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $328.74. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

