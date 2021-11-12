Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

