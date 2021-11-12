Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 114,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $317,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.28 and a 52 week high of $563.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.