Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $18,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $155.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

