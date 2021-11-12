Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

IVW opened at $81.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $82.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

