Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $846,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,778,000 after acquiring an additional 324,007 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $681,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

