Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $402.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

