Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.72. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

