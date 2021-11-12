Comerica Bank Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average of $214.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

