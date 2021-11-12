Comerica Bank Makes New $19.45 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,453,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $115,508,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $168.95 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

