Comerica Bank Purchases 145,194 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,194 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

