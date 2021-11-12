Comerica Bank Purchases 3,540 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.34% of Omnicell worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

