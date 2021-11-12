Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.40 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.89.

