Comerica Bank Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CDW worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

