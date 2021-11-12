Comerica Bank Sells 1,058 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $965.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $898.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $886.20. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $654.87 and a twelve month high of $971.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.