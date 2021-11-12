Comerica Bank Sells 243 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $833.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.01 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

