Comerica Bank Sells 30,541 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Fox Factory worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 434,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.