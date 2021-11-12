Comerica Bank Sells 36,139 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

