Comerica Bank Sells 44,480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,612,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 924,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 257,574 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 233,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 87,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

