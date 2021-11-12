Comerica Bank Sells 6,256 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:DHI opened at $96.36 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

