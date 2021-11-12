Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

