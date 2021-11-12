CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CommScope posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

