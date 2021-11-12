Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 233,339 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.