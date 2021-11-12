Comparing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 15.22 -$55.42 million ($3.87) -22.10 DoubleVerify $243.92 million 22.44 $20.45 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cardlytics and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $129.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.64%. DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $38.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -50.59% -13.92% -8.22% DoubleVerify N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Cardlytics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

