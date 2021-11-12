Comparing zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get zvelo alerts:

This table compares zvelo and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry -83.78% -5.33% -2.93%

This table compares zvelo and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry $893.00 million 6.85 -$1.10 billion ($1.15) -9.36

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for zvelo and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 4 2 0 0 1.33

BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than zvelo.

Volatility & Risk

zvelo has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About zvelo

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for zvelo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zvelo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.