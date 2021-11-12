Compound (COMP) Price Hits $325.18 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $325.18 or 0.00508214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $131.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.