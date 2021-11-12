Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the average volume of 373 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

CGEN stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 163,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

