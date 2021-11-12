Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$5.42. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 223,796 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.94. The firm has a market cap of C$414.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

