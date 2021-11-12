CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised CompX International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CIX stock remained flat at $$21.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.47. CompX International has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

