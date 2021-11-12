Conceal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,163.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $71,163.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.28 or 1.00471303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00346247 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00517315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00172018 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,921,271 coins and its circulating supply is 11,300,705 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

