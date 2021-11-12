Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

CFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,258. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The stock has a market cap of C$92.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

