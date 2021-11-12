Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.90

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $21.50. Contango Ore shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 4,388 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

