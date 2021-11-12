Contrasting NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) & Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 6.33% 11.43% 7.30% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

This table compares NETGEAR and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $1.26 billion 0.68 $58.29 million $2.59 10.86 Minim $47.99 million 1.46 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -25.50

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETGEAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NETGEAR and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 2 1 0 2.33 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

NETGEAR currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Minim has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 87.91%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than NETGEAR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Minim on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks. The Small & Medium Business segment focuses on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, wireless LAN, storage, and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price. The company was founded by Patrick C. S. Lo and Mark G. Merrill on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

