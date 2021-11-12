Convergence (CONV) Market Cap Hits $33.96 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and $3.24 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

