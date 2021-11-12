Convergence (CONV) Price Tops $0.0323

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

