Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Up 0.2%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.17). 701,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 913,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.85 ($0.17).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.39. The stock has a market cap of £31.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.