Coreto (COR) Achieves Market Cap of $7.78 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $7.78 million and $112,573.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coreto has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

