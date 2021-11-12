Cormark Weighs in on kneat.com, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for kneat.com in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of kneat.com in a research report on Thursday.
kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.60 million.
About kneat.com
kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.